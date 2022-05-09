Equity markets declined further Friday, with the S&P 500 logging its fifth straight week of losses, the longest streak since 2011.
A solid jobs report was not enough to reverse the negative sentiment, as inflation concerns and fears of a Fed policy mistake remain front and center.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq and growth-style investments continued to underperform, as the sharp rise in bond yields this year is pressuring valuations.
The 10-year Treasury yield topped 3.1 percent, the highest since 2018, while oil rose further despite the risk off move across equity markets.
April was another month of strong job growth, with the U.S. economy adding 428,000 jobs, slightly ahead of expectations.
Gains were broad-based accross industries, led by leisure and hospitality, as consumer demand rotates from goods into services.
The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6 percent, and whil wage growth was slightly slower than expected, wages are still increasing at the fastest pace in decades amid labor-market tightness.
The size of the labor force declined last month, complicating the Fed’s efforts to bring labor demand in line with supply.
With job openings nearly double the number of unemployed and fast-rising wages feeding into inflation concerns, the Fed will likely continue to tighten policy aggressively.
The S&P 500 finished the week lower after two straight roller-coaster sessions, with stocks logging their best day in about a year on Wednesday only to be followed by their worst day in a year on Thursday.
There has not been one single catalyst for the spike in volatility, but the rise in bond yields as the Fed is on a mission to tame inflation, together with strength in the U.S. dollar, is tightening financial conditions at a fast pace.
Earlier this week the Fed validated its hawkish stance by hiking rates 0.5 percent and announcing plans to shrink its balance sheet.
But also Chair Jerome Powell ruled out a 0.75 percent rate hike, pushing back against bets for an even more aggressive tightening.
The removal of the Fed support and rising borrowing costs will likely lead to a slowing economy in the coming quarters, but at the same time a strong labor market, an uptick in business investment, and rising corporate profits provide support.
The market’s focus will shift to the release of the consumer price index next week, with expectations that April inflation will ease slightly after rising to a 40-year high in the prior month.
