Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.