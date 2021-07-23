Eric Burns took his culinary arts indoors when he opened Crossroads Café on June 17, 2020, at 142 W. U.S. 50. Recently he added smoked meats to the menu and is now serving baby back ribs on Saturdays.
The former Army cook has been known for the past five years as “the burger guy,” selling burgers from a food truck.
“I started with the food truck parked at True Value (now Ace Hardware),” he said. “From there I worked my way up Highway 50, and for the last two years I was parked at Centennial Park by Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.”
Since opening Crossroads Café he has expanded the menu to include a variety of burgers and sandwiches with hand-cut french fries and coleslaw for sides and a gluten-free chocolate chip toasted coconut cookie for dessert. He offers locally sourced and fresh food every day. Takeout is also available.
“I’ve worked with food from California to New York and St. Thomas in the Caribbean,” Burns said.
He spent 21 years in Breckenridge, skiing 100 days of the year, and then moved to Salida after visiting here a lot.
“This is where ski bums retire,” he said with a grin.
Music fans will find the Crossroads décor of interest. Burns has seen his favorite band, Widespread Panic, more than 200 times, and the restaurant is filled with posters and art about it.
Crossroads Café is closed Sunday and Monday and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday .
“As the county staffing issues calm down, I’ll be extending hours,” he said. “Right now we’re having a hard time getting help as well as supplies. Beer and wine licenses are also coming soon.”
Crossroads Café can be reached at 719-239-0392.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.