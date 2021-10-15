Markets ended notably higher Thursday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all up more than 1.5 percent.
Technology and materials sectors led the way, both up more than 2 percent for the day.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.51 percent levels, providing support for growth sectors broadly.
Third-quarter earning season officially kicked off this week, with big banks like Bank of America and Citigroup beating expectations for the quarter.
On Thursday morning, jobless claims fell below 300,000 for the first time since March 2020, coming in at 293,000.
Meanwhile, crude oil continued to inch higher, with West Texas Intermediate now at $81 levels, as policymakers globally try to address mounting energy pressures.
The price of crude oil was up 96 cents to $81.40 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $3.60 to $1,798.30 an ounce.
Third-quarter earnings season officially began this week, and expectations are for about 27 percent earnings growth year-over-year for S&P 500 companies.
That is well above average earnings growth, which usually is in the 7-10 percent range, but growth is moderating compared with last quarter’s 85 percent growth rate.
As with overall economic growth, Edward Jones analysts see corporate earnings growth coming down from peak levels achieved last quarter but remaining well above trend.
They continue to see the U.S. economy squarely in the middle of its economic expansion and expect moderating growth (and potentially more muted returns) at this phase in the cycle.
Market returns may be driven more by earnings expansion than multiple expansion, with expectations for 2022 earnings in the 9-10 percent range thus far, versus up 43 percent this year.
On Wednesday the Federal Open Market Committee released its minutes from the September meeting, which indicated the Federal Reserve remains on track to begin its balance-sheet tapering in the November time period, at a pace of reduction of about $15 billion monthly.
The Fed has also consistently said the start of rate hikes would be independent from tapering, but Wednesday’s minutes also indicated some concern around inflationary pressures remaining elevated for a longer period than anticipated.
Analysts continue to believe that Fed rate hikes – a true tightening measure – will likely not begin until late 2022 or 2023, but they will monitor both inflation and labor-market conditions closely, as these remain key inputs for the Fed’s decision.
If labor-market conditions improve and inflation remains sticky, the Fed may have to consider an earlier timeline for lift-off.
