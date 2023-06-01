Stocks were lower today after mixed performance yesterday.
The Nasdaq outperformed in May, a sign that investor sentiment may be shifting, but the gains are driven by a small number of leaders.
Commodities were weaker today for several reasons including lower-than-expected demand from China for energy as manufacturing activity disappoints despite a lifting of COVID-era restrictions.
The price of crude oil was down $1.54 at $67.92 and the spot price of gold was up $5.5 to $1,982.60.
Treasury yields were lower with the 10-year yield trading around 3.6 percent, however, the yield curve remains inverted for now as investors price in slowing economic growth.
Internationally, Asian and European stocks were lower.
French inflation cooled to its lowers level in a year in a sign that Euro-area inflation might be showing signs of receding from elevated levels.
German data will be out later in the day.
Analysts had been expecting strong economic growth in China to drive global growth and quickly bring inflationary pressures down as manufacturing capacity came back online once COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted.
However, Chinese manufacturing and economic growth has been disappointing so far.
A lack of consumer spending has left China as an outlier with very low levels of inflation, teetering on deflation.
China’s manufacturing activity index came in at 48.8 in May, indicating a contraction in activity is taking place and falling below expectations.
Chinese growth is closely tied to energy demand as China imports almost all its energy supplies.
Oil prices were trading around $69 Wednesday, sliding about 1.28 percent.
The tech heavy NASDAQ has outperformed the broader market this year, partly due to and artificial intelligence rally.
Nvidia has been a major winner after releasing much better-than-expected earnings, sending its stock higher and crossing the $1-trillion market cap.
Nvidia sells chips used in building and deploying artificial intelligence algorithms.
Analysts said they do not have a view on how the artificial intelligence race will play out, but narrow leadership is typically concerning and reflects still-concerned investor sentiment as monetary policy, inflation, and a debt ceiling bill remain in focus for the broader market.
