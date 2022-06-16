Stocks rallied, reversing some of the last two-day losses that pushed the S&P 500 into bear-market territory.
The Federal Reserve hiked rates by 0.75 percent, the biggest rate hike since 1994, matching market expectations that had shifted in response to last week’s hotter-than-expected inflation reading.
Helping sentiment, the European Central Bank held an emergency meeting to address the higher borrowing costs for many European governments, and China’s economic data came in better than expected.
Treasury yields pulled back, helping growth stocks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperform.
On the other end, energy was the only sector finishing lower, as oil prices declined 2 percent to $118.
The Fed delivered an outsized 0.75 percent hike, signaling that it will do whatever it takes to tackle inflation.
Last week’s inflation surprise, together with the uptick in longer-term consumer inflation expectations as reported by the University of Michigan sentiment survey, shifted the narrative, indicating that the Fed will need to tighten further and faster than previously expected.
This is exactly what officials communicated via the “dot plot,” projecting the policy rae to rise to 3.4 percent by year-end, and 3.8 percent in 2023, a sizable jump from just 1.9 percent and 2.8 percent that they were projecting in March.
Because the Fed is widely considered to be behind the curve, the market was relieved that a more aggressive stance was taken, which potentially can provide some flexibility down the road.
Along with the policy rate, officials released an updated summary of their economic projections, which now shows slower growth this year than was projected in March (1.7 percent from 2.8 percent), higher inflation 5.2 percent from 4.3 percent) and an uptick in unemployment (3.7 percent from 3.5 percent).
With price pressures persisting and consumer sentiment depressed, these are now showing up in softer spending. Retail sales released Wednesday morning fell 0.3 percent in May, weaker than the consensus estimate of a 0.1 percent gain.
Declines on spending on furniture and on electronics and appliances likely reflect not only the shift in consumer spending patters away from goods and toward services.
But also the impact of higher borrowing costs which could continue to weigh on demand for bitg-ticket items.
The historical relationship- between consumer sentiment and consumption suggests a further slowdown in spending.
However, strong labor-market conditions continue to support incomes and household savings remain elevated.
Edward Jones analysts said they don’t think that the economy is facing an imminent threat of recession, but a period of week growth and subdued economic activity is likely in the coming months.
Analysts recommend a market neutral approach with a focus on quality and diversification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.