Major U.S. indexes were higher today after finishing lower yesterday. Markets are attempting to rally after failing to sustain an attempt yesterday. Inflation continues to weigh on investor sentiment, with recent readings showing no sign of price growth slowing.
Oil is back above $100 a barrel and moving higher today, as demand concerns stemming from Shanghai ease.
U.S. Treasuries are slightly softer today after global rates seemed to show signs of easing in the prior trade session.
Investors remain focused on the path of central-bank tightening and corporate earnings growth, with the first-quarter earnings season about to get underway.
JP Morgan has been the first major bank to release earnings and is seen as the unofficial start to the first-quarter earnings season.
JPM’s results offer investors insight into how the underlying economy is adjusting to higher inflation. One key message from the bank; it is increasing loan reserves for bad debts and expected challenges ahead for the U.S. economy.
Earnings results will be a directional driver for the stock market, in our view, as investors size up company profit margins amid rising producer prices and sustained supply-chain dislocations.
Investors will see if companies can successfully pass on price increases to consumers or if margins will narrow.
The Producer Price Index came in at 11.2 percent today, the hottest on record since the index began tracking producer prices in 2010.
The data came in as the invasion of Ukraine drags on, causing a global shortage of wheat and increased energy costs as Western allies reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas.
Goods prices saw the biggest gain, but the gap between goods and services price increases is narrowing, a sign that consumers are shifting spending toward services as COVID-19 restrictions fall off and summer gets underway.
The extent to which travel demand picks up will likely depend on the path forward for energy prices.
The hot reading likely lends support to a 50-basis-point rise in interest rates by the Fed in May.
