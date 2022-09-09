After a nearly 2 percent rally Wednesday, markets swung between gains and losses Thursday, ultimately closing slightly positive for the day.
Before markets opened, investors were digesting news that the European Central Bank raised rates by 75 basis points (0.75 percent), bringing its benchmark rate to 0.75 percent from 0.0 percent.
The probability of a 75-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its Sept. 21 meeting is now 86 percent.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar moved modestly lower, after the DXY dollar index hit a new high for the year earlier in the day.
The ongoing upward momentum in the dollar, which is up more than 14 percent this year, can have a tightening impact on financial conditions, increasing the cost of borrowing in dollars and putting pressure on U.S. exports.
Finally, Thursday afternoon it was confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of Britain’s royal family, who reigned for more than 70 years, had died.
Her son Charles became king upon her death, now referenced as King Charles III.
After its unprecedented 0.75 percent hike, the European Central Bank signaled further rate hikes to come.
Similar to the Federal Reserve, the ECB’s core focus remains on fighting inflation, even as the eurozone faces higher energy costs heading into the winter season.
It forecasts inflation to remain elevated this year at 8.1 percent, before falling to 5.5 percent in 2023 and then 2.3 percent in 2024.
The ECB projections do not call for an economic contraction or recession, although they do see growth weakening from 3.1 percent in 2022 to 0.9 percent in 2023, before rebounding somewhat to 1.9 percent in 2024.
In the view of Edward Jones analysts, there are more prominent risks to the downside in the European economy, including rising oil and gas prices and risks of further shutdowns in gas supply, especially heading into the colder months.
A downturn in the European economy would add further pressure to global economic growth, particularly for those economies and companies that rely on European trading and demand.
Investors will be squarely focused on Tuesday’s CPI inflation reading in the U.S. for August.
Forecasts currently call for headline inflation to moderate somewhat to 8.1 percent from last month’s 8.5 percent reading.
In analysts’ view, this reflects the ongoing moderation in oil and commodity prices for August versus July.
Core inflation is expected to tick slightly higher to 6.1 percent year-over-year, above last month’s 5.9 percent reading.
This is perhaps driven by the stickier nature of shelter and rent prices, as well as services inflation broadly.
Analysts said rising mortgage rates and a cooling housing market, combined with some softening in the labor market and wage growth, should over time be reflected in shelter, rent and services inflation as well.
