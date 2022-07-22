With the halfway point of 2022 behind us, it is time to take a longer than month-to-month look at the market: How does 2022 year-to-date measure up compared to last year?
In a nutshell, it appears we are seeing the predicted effect on the market of higher interest rates, namely more homes coming on the market, perhaps driven by sellers looking to cash out in case there is a broader cooling, coupled with a decline in the number of pending and closed listings.
One factor that is not declining at this time is the median home sales price, although in a small market like ours two or three higher priced closings can skew the figures somewhat.
If we remove the frenzied activity of the last couple of years from the equation, one would say this is still a strong seller’s market, just not quite as feverish. Even for buyers, however, the consequences of higher interest rates have come with a silver lining.
While cash is still difficult for buyers needing finance to compete against, greater inventory means less competition. Also, without multiple competing offers rolling in, sellers are far more inclined to work with any buyer who comes along with a solid offer, rather than waiting for the perfect cash buyer to walk in the door.
For sellers, the rules for preparing your home for market have become more important. Stay on top of those cosmetic touch-ups, declutter and depersonalize your home, and be prepared to negotiate rather than sift through competing offers.
One thing noticeable over the last month or so is a steadily increasing number of properties promoting price reductions. While this is perhaps too recent to show much effect on the year-to-date figures, year-end figures should give us a better indication as to whether this will lead to an overall decline in median sales price.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
