Investor sentiment brightened on Wednesday and equity markets rallied helped by upbeat corporate commentary and an improvement in consumer confidence.
Shares of Nike jumped more than 10 percent after the company reported earnings that exceeded analyst estimates, with management highlighting a favorable demand backdrop.
Shares of FedEx rose 3 percent after beating earnings estimates as well, with a focus on cost cutting.
Elsewhere, government bond yields were little changed after rising yesterday following the Bank of Japan’s surprise decision to raise the upper limit of its 10-year bond yield.
Despite the market rout, corporate earnings have managed to stay fairly resilient and are expected to grow about 5 percent this year.
On the flip side, valuations as measured by the S&P 500 price-to-earnings ratio declined about 26 percent from their peak, pushing equities into a bear market.
For 2023, corporate earnings could be a key focus for investors and a potential instigator of volatility.,
As the economy slows, earnings will likely come under pressure.
Assuming the recession is not deep or prolonged, corporate profits should hold up better than during past downturns and the decline in valuations this year provides a potential buffer.
Going back to 1950, valuations have bottomed seven months on average before earnings bottom.
Therefore, an earnings decline doesn’t mean that equities have to post another year of losses in 2023.
2022 proved to be a very challenging year for investors with the traditional 60/40 equity/fixed portfolio declining the most since 2008.
The market narrative was shaped by a dramatic increase in inflation and the most aggressive interest rate hies by the Federal Reserve in four decades.
Edward Jones analysts said they think that inflation and Fed actions will remain in the driver’s seat in the year ahead, but conditions could start to turn in a more favorable way for the markets.
Leading inflation data suggest that prices pressures could ease materially next year as consumer demand slows, supply chains improve further, and home prices cool.
Analysts said they think that with economic growth weakening and inflation likely falling at the same time, the Fed will be able to conclude its rate hikes as soon as the first quarter of the year, and that is likely to relieve the upward pressure n bond yields and equity valuations.
Thought the path to an eventual recovery probably won’t be smooth and it could be a tale of two halves – near-term volatility probably won’t be smooth and it could be a tale of two halves – near-term volatility giving way to stability and an eventual sustainable rebound in the second half of the year.
