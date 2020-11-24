The City of Salida’s sales tax numbers continued their upward trend in September and reached a new all time high. At $810,326, September marked the highest sales tax month ever recorded for the city. Adding in the shared county and marijuana taxes, the city collected $1,098,804 total.
Compared to September 2019, the city’s 3 percent sales tax collections increased by $200,547, 32.9 percent, to reach the record high.
City treasurer Merrell Bergin called September “a great month” at the city’s last regular meeting.
From his viewpoint, he said, the consensus on why the collections have been up is that people wanted to get out of the Front Range and get some fresh air, many chose to visit Salida.
The city’s portion of the county’s 3 percent also increased $34,363 in September compared to last year. 14.2 percent, while marijuana increased $5,624, 89.5 percent, over the same period.
The budget for September was $640,131, giving the city a variance of $170,195.
Retail trade led the city’s sales tax increase in September, bringing in $550,154, a change of $171,708 from 2019.
Accommodation and food services increased $27,638 to $161,546.
Manufacturing increased $7,668 to $25,441.
Construction increased $1,580 to $8,180.
Wholesale trade, meanwhile, saw a decline of $4,023 to $14,966.
Information experienced a decline of $1,511 to $6,205.
Real estate, rental and leasing saw the biggest decline $5,586 to bring in $6,145, a 47.6 percent drop.
Three sectors are currently down for the year: accommodation and food services, down 13 percent, or $136,880; information, down 14.1 percent, or $9,657; and real estate, rental and leasing, down 36.8 percent, $19,607.
For the year as a whole, however, the city’s 3 percent sales tax has brought in 14.1 percent more than in 2019 for a total of $5,697,233.
The city’s shared county tax this year is also up 18.8 percent to $1,914,068.
The marijuana tax is up too, 24.2 percent to $93,062 so far in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.