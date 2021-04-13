Equity markets finished slightly lower Monday, following last week’s rally to new highs spurred by optimism around the vaccine distribution and the implications for the economic recovery.
Stocks took a breather Monday as investors look ahead to the kickoff of corporate earnings season this week.
Ten year Treasury yields ticked slightly higher today but have backed off recent highs driven by rising inflation expectations.
Oil traded modestly higher, while gold and international equity markets finished lower.
Federal reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed’s support for the economic recovery, pledging to keep monetary-policy stimulus in place for an extended period in an effort to support the economic rebound.
Recent data have pointed to a pickup in inflation that is expected to accompany the recovery, which we think will gain momentum this year as the economy gets a boost from faster job growth, elevated household income, and savings, along with help from fiscal stimulus.
Rising inflation worries have been a headwind for high-valuation stocks, specifically in the technology sector.
A rotation between high growth and cyclical investments will continue as the expansion persists, supporting the case for appropriate portfolio diversification.
As first-quarter earnings announcements get underway this week, investors will look to rebounding corporate profits as validation for strong equity gains over the past year.
With the travel and leisure sectors still suffering from continued pandemic restrictions, a strong earnings season could prove to be a tailwind for the sector as it reopens and consumer spending returns.
In our view, the economic recovery will be led by a recovery in the labor market that will drive strong consumer spending, which makes up the lion’s share of the U.S. gross domestic product.
