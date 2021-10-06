U.S. equities reversed earlier losses after Republicans said they would offer a short-term debt ceiling increase to solve the debt impasse.
Concerns over fast-rising energy prices weighed on European stocks, as natural gas prices have surged in the region, stoking inflationary pressures. Consistent with cautious sentiment, the consumer staples and utilities sectors outperformed, while the cyclical sectors lagged the market.
After hitting a seven-year high yesterday, oil pulled back today, breaking a four-day streak of gains.
The 10-year Treasury yield was slightly lower but held above 1.50 percent.
While inflation fears are stealing the spotlight, today’s economic data was encouraging. The ADP national employment report, which is released ahead of the Labor Department’s data on Friday, showed that 568,000 jobs were added in September, more than expected and higher than August.
Despite the spread of the delta variant, the leisure and hospitality sector led the job creation, accounting for almost half the gains. As the COVID-19 trends improve, we expect to see further gains in the service industries.
Attention will now shift to Friday’s official payroll numbers, which, if they confirm the progress in the labor market suggested by today’s ADP data, will indicate that the Fed is on track to announce the tapering of bond purchases at its November meeting.
Volatility is on the upswing so far in October, with the S&P 500 alternating between gains and losses of at least 1 percent for four straight sessions before today, the longest stretch since early in the pandemic.
The latest brick built into the markets wall of worry is surging energy prices, with a broad basket of commodities hitting the highest level since 2015.
Pent-up demand from reopening economies and supply constraints are pushing prices higher, adding to the manufacturing supply-chain complications.
With corporate profitability levels at record highs, the rise in input costs could pose a headwind to earnings growth, which could be on display when companies start reporting third- quarter results in a couple of weeks.
While the energy price surge is triggering inflation concerns, it is important to note that consumers and businesses have dealt with higher oil prices than current levels for half of the past decade (between 2011 and 2015).
Therefore, we expect any pressures from rising energy prices to potentially trigger a change in market leadership, but not a major bull-market setback.
The economic expansion remains on track, in our view, supported by an improving labor market, excess household savings, and low interest sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.