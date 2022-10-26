Markets moved higher today after yesterday’s rally.
Investors are still focused on earnings results, with Big Tech set to release this week.
So far, 58 percent of companies that have reported beat analyst estimates for earnings.
U.S. Treasury yields fell today as fixed-income investors reconsider Federal Reserve policy.
Falling Treasury yields have been positive for equities in recent weeks, but yields remain historically elevated, trading around 4.09 percent on the 10-year.
Oil was flat, pointing to demand concerns as global growth concerns persist, while output is set to decline.
On the international front, European and Asian shares were lower.
58 percent of reporting companies have beaten analyst estimates for earnings and more than three quarters have beaten sales estimates.
Companies with strong pricing power have been able to offset higher input prices by passing those costs on to consumers while largely maintaining their profitability.
The favorable results have driven gains in recent days, and we expect the market to continue to take its cue from earnings for the next couple of weeks.
Investors will be looking to Alphabet and Meta this week to gauge the trend in online and spending by advertisers.
Ad spending can give investors a look into consumer buying habits and resiliency amid quickly rising prices.
The Case-Shiller Index of U.S. residential home prices in August were 13 percent higher than the same time last year, but lower than the 15.6 percent seen in July.
The month-over-month drop is the largest on record, as higher interest rates price-out potential buyers.
The data highlights the impact of tightening Federal Reserve policy as the Fed combats inflation.
Housing makes up about one-third of the CPI index, so any slowdown in housing or rent prices will likely have a large impact on inflationary prints.
Softening housing activity also reduces liquidity in the marketplace as demand for refinancing winds down, putting further downward pressure on spending and inflation.
We think there is still room for home price growth to slow further as the Fed keeps rates elevated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.