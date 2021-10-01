Museum named Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce honors Salida Museum as its September Business of the Month. The museum is a repository of items and information related to Salida’s past. From left front are Sherry Turner, Larry Kovacic, Arlene Shovald, Eva Egbert, Martin Egbert and Mike Verderaime. Middle: Michael Varnum, Sam Johnson, Ron Regenold, Judith Kinzie, Angel Rowell, Rob Simpson and Gary Buchanan. Back: Earl Kittleman, Giff Kriebel, Mark Moore, Dave Potts and Wade Harris.

 

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Salida Museum as its September Business of the Month.  

The historical establishment earned the title because of its dedication to preserving and teaching Salida’s history through artifacts and stories.  

The Salida Museum preserves, safeguards and displays significant artifacts of the region so the community and visitors can better understand and appreciate the area’s rich history, a press release stated.

It does so through exhibits, storytelling and research services.  

The museum’s mission is carried out through stewardship of the museum and area heritage sites including the Maysville School and the Ohio and Colorado Smelting Co. smokestack.

Volunteers at the museum a have cataloged every item, photographed and kept records.  

The Salida Museum Association board is eager to share the background stories of everything in the museum with visitors.  

The museum at 406½ W. U.S. 50 is open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

