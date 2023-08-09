Kaizen named Business of the Month

Kaizen Collision Center receives Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month award. The business supports local schools among other community entities. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Brandon Wrigley, Kendal Shovald, Heather Adams and Harry Payton. Middle : Eva Egbert, Michael Varnum, Linda Heikes and Dave Chelf. Back: Gary Buchanan, Dave Potts, Dan Ridenour, Kirk Bremer, Sam Johnson and Wade Harris.