Kaizen named Business of the Month

Kaizen Collision Center receives Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month award. The business supports local schools among other community entities. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Brandon Wrigley, Kendal Shovald, Heather Adams and Harry Payton. Middle : Eva Egbert, Michael Varnum, Linda Heikes and Dave Chelf. Back: Gary Buchanan, Dave Potts, Dan Ridenour, Kirk Bremer, Sam Johnson and Wade Harris.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Kaizen Collision Center as its August Business of the Month.

Kaizen Collision Center is a manufacturer-certified collision repair shop at 716 Park Ave. in Salida.

As a business, Kaizen focuses on the essentials of providing the most excellent customer service and repairs possible, Salida General Manager Brandon Wrigley said.

He said the biggest thing they do for the community is sponsor local schools.

Over the years they have also supported Chaffee County Search and Rescue, Ark-Valley Humane Society and Chaffee County Fair, and participated as a company in the FiBArk Parade and Hooligan raft contest.

For more information visit www.kaizenautocare.com or call 719-539-7359.

