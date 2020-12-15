U.S. equities finished broadly higher Tuesday, supported by fiscal-stimulus optimism and a long-term outlook driven by vaccine rollouts. Approval of the Moderna vaccine is expected by the end of the week.
Major indexes headed back toward all-time highs, and the S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent.
Materials and utilities led the equity gains while consumer staples lagged.
Oil jumped to its highest level since February, and government bon yields rose.
Crude oil futures rose $.60 to $47.59 a barrel. Gold futures rose $25.40 to $1,857.50.
U.S. industrial production released Tuesday continued to recover in November, coming in better than expected, but remains 5 percent below February levels.
The Fed is expected to provide an update on its bond-buying program and reiterate its commitment to support the recovery.
