U.S. equities ended the day mixed, with the energy sector leading the market and communication services lagging the market.
Marriott posted higher than expected quarterly loss as the coronavirus curbed global travel and led to a plunge in room bookings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358 points.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 909,297,304.
Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $7.60 to $2,035.60 and crude oil rose $.84 to $42.06 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.25 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at .58
