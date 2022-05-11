Equities are lower today on the heels of a report that showed inflation continues to run at 40-year highs. Investors are dropping risk assets, with bitcoin falling below $30,000.
Oil was up more than 5 percent to $105 per barrel after falling below $100 yesterday, as investors digest demand-and-supply dynamics.
EU and Asian shares were higher. The U.S. 10-year yield finished at around 2.9 percent.
Inflation data released today came in higher than expectations, with headline CPI at 8.3 percent and core inflation, excluding food and energy, at 6.2 percent.
Energy costs were a big factor in the March CPI report but saw easing in April, down 2.7 percent.
Food and shelter were the big areas seeing upward price pressure, as the cost of housing increases and the war in Ukraine, coupled with a bird flu scare, have put pressure on the supply chain.
Though high, the reading still came in below March’s 8.5 percent growth, a sign that March could have marked the peak in inflation.
However, with April coming in above estimates, investors are worried that the pace of disinflation could take longer than anticipated.
The latest reading likely did little to dissuade the Federal Reserve from aggressively hiking rates this year.
Equities see-sawed today on the latest inflation reading, opening sharply lower before paring losses and moving to positive territory, and finally closing firmly in negative territory.
Bitcoin fell below $30,000 and finished the day out close to $29,000.
Bitcoin has been on a path lower over the past few weeks as investors de-risk amid myriad economic and market risks.
Energy stocks are leading the charge higher as the price of oil rises.
The inflation report showed that consumers have stayed resilient, and a drop in demand for travel hasn’t occurred yet despite rising prices.
Utilities was the only other sector, other than energy, that traded higher, while the technology sector sank more than 3 percent.
