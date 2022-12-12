Stocks moved lower on Friday, as the Standard & Poors 500 ended the week down over 3 percent.
On Friday morning, producer price index inflation data came in above forecasts, while University of Michigan one-year inflation expectations eased.
Markets are largely looking towards next week’s consumer price index inflation print on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday as drivers heading into year-end.
Meanwhile yields rose but continue to remain below recent highs, with the 10-year Treasury yield around 3.59 percent, well below the 4.25 percent levels reached in October.
This likely reflects the rising concerns around economic growth that markets are anticipating in the next couple quarters ahead.
The PPI inflation figures for the month of November surprised to the upside, with headline PPI coming at .3 percent month-over-month, versus expectations of .2 percent.
On an annual basis, headline PPI was 7.4 percent, below last month’s 8.1 percent reading but above forecasts of 7.2 percent.
Core PPI also rose by.4 percent monthly, above expectations of .2 percent.
On a yearly basis, core PPI came in at 6.2 percent, below last month’s 6.8 percent reading.
Overall, producer inflation remains elevated, but easing at a gradual pace.
The market focus will likely shift to next Tuesday’s consumer price index inflation reading, where expectations are for headline inflation to fall to 7.3 percent year-over-year from last month’s 7.7 percent.
The December Federal Open Market Committee meeting is Dec. 14, and markets expect the Fed to raise rates by .5 percent, compared to the .75 percent rate hikes it has done in the last four meetings.
While investors should welcome this more gradual pace of hikes, the December move is likely largely priced-in to markets already, and the focus will be more on Jerome Powell’s commentary and the Fed’s new set of economic projections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.