SolarSet Pre-Assembled Solar Systems, 46920 County Road E, Center, recently joined Heart of the Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
A subsidiary of Power Zone Equipment, SolarSet was founded in 2001.
The company manufactures solar systems and provides prepackaged grid tie and off-grid solutions for power needs.
Located in the San Luis Valley, the company is family owned and operated.
SolarSet offers a $1,000 discount to San Luis Valley residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.