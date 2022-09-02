SolarSet Pre-Assembled Solar Systems

David Beaulieu, owner of SolarSet Pre-Assembled Solar Systems, cuts the red ribbon to mark the company’s membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Maureen Schultz, Dave Chelf, Harry Payton, Beaulieu, Karin Naccarato, Heather Adams and Sherry Turner. Back: Art Gentile, Kirk Bremer, Sam Johnson and Mark Moore.

 Courtesy photo

SolarSet Pre-Assembled Solar Systems, 46920 County Road E, Center, recently joined Heart of the Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A subsidiary of Power Zone Equipment, SolarSet was founded in 2001.

