After trading higher for much of the day, equities finished slightly below the flat line on Tuesday, finding some footing after Monday’s drop, which was the worst daily decline since May.
While China concerns and the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting remain in focus, Tuesday’s lift was consistent with the resiliency the market has displayed throughout this year, as the broader outlook for the economy, earnings and monetary policy are still favorable.
Global markets were higher as well on Tuesday, along with other cyclical assets like oil prices. Treasury yields were little changed, with bond markets continuing to reflect the balance between the recent deceleration in economic growth and the prospects of reduced the Fed stimulus.
Financial troubles with Chinese property developer Evergrande remain in the headlines, stoking broader concerns around the policy backdrop and weaker growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
The situation with Evergrande does pose the risk that its insolvency could be the first of several among Chinese property developers. However, the greater risk to the global markets would be financial-system contagion – an outcome that we do not believe is most likely.
It’s reasonable to expect Chinese policymakers to step in to facilitate a restructuring in which Chinese consumers/homebuyers could be protected, though creditors would likely not be sheltered.
To that end, data suggest that non-Chinese exposure to Evergrande’s debt is not a material threat to capital levels in the global banking system.
It is suspected the exposure outside of China is greater than zero, and there will likely be indirect impacts to foreign creditors and investors, but more broadly this is not an exposure that appears to be a threat to the financial stability of the international banking system.
There is an implication for China’s construction industry, but housing imbalances are not new to the Chinese economic backdrop, as policymakers have been attempting to thread the needle of a property bubble alongside a slowing economy for many years now.
Overall, this situation does represent a potential catalyst for anxiety in the global financial markets, but this is not, in our view, a “Lehman-level” risk to the financial markets, most importantly because it doesn’t represent a level of systemic risk or contagion that would derail the broader economic or earnings expansions outside of China.
The spotlight will be on the Fed this week, with expectations for an announcement on its plans to reduce (“taper”) its monthly bond purchases as part of a pivot away from crisis-level monetary stimulus.
Expect the Fed to begin tapering toward the end of this year, likely targeting a full wind-down of bond purchases over the next six to 12 months.
This should be viewed as the Fed letting off of the accelerator, not slamming the brakes, as rate hikes are likely still more than a year away.
This means monetary policy should still remain more of a tailwind than a headwind for the markets. However, the taper coinciding with the soft patch in the economy, driven by the delta-variant spread and the concerns in China, means the equity markets are likely to exhibit increased volatility as the cushion of monetary stimulus is reduced.
