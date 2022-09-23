U.S. equities oscillated around the flat line for much of the day Thursday before losing some steam late, finishing modestly to the downside, as stocks were unable to build a firm toehold following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve-induced dip.
Defensive areas like health care, utilities and consumer staples led, while small-cap equities lagged, reflecting an ongoing tone of caution as investors digest the latest Fed news.
Interest-rate hikes remain front and center, as has been the case for much of 2022, with Treasury yields moving higher in anticipation of a more aggressive tightening campaign from the Fed to fight inflation.
Short-term rates moved higher, with two-year rates moving above 4.1 percent while 10-year rates jumped near 3.7 percent – their highest level since 2011.
Rising rates have provided further support to the U.S. dollar, which has strengthened to a two-decade high.
Overall, Edward Jones analysts doubt volatility stemming from rate-hike and recession worries will disappear quickly, but the emergence of some stabilization in stocks after the pullback in recent weeks would be an encouraging sign that markets are recognizing the existing balance of both headwinds and areas of fundamental support that they believe remain in place.
Elevated inflation and the resulting policy response from the Fed will remain firmly in the driver’s seat for the stock and bond markets as the year advances.
The Fed’s 0.75 percent rate hike announcement Wednesday came as no surprise, but its outlook for size and duration of further rate hikes sapped investor sentiment and reignited concerns over a Fed-induced recession.
Global central banks joined the parade Thursday, intensifying the spotlight on monetary-policy actions and implications for economic activity around the world.
The Bank of England, Swiss National Bank and Norway’s central bank all hiked rates, consistent with the coordinated policy response to address inflation pressures across most of the developed world.
Analysts expect the U.S. Fed to remain committed to bringing down inflation, and Wednesday’s rate announcement indicated that monetary policymakers are willing to incite some near-term weakness in the domestic economy to achieve a downward path for consumer prices.
This is the prudent approach, in analysts’ view, as increasingly entrenched inflation would present more severe long-term challenges for the economy and financial markets.
While rate-hike headwinds have driven weakness in the stock market of late, analysts think there are several reasons investors can be positive:
• Initial jobless claims, out on Thursday, came in at a better-than-expected 213,000.
Jobless claims remain at very low levels, indicating the labor market continues to hold up quite well.
• Corporate earnings have remained fairly resilient in the face of policy headwinds and rising input costs.
Corporate profits tend to be a powerful guide for broader market performance and Standard & Poor’s 500 earnings are still expected to rise at a reasonable pace over the coming year.
• Stocks have given back a bulk of their summer rally but remain above the June lows.
Market declines are never comfortable, but analysts think the greater-than-20 percent decline already reflects a lot of the bad news and pessimism, suggesting that much of the pain has already been endured.
The broader-term upside outweighs potential near-term volatility, with markets likely to mount a more sustained rally as the Fed eventually finds an opportunity to dial back policy tightening.
Thus the current pullback offers a compelling longer-term buying opportunity.
