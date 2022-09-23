U.S. equities oscillated around the flat line for much of the day Thursday before losing some steam late, finishing modestly to the downside, as stocks were unable to build a firm toehold following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve-induced dip.

Defensive areas like health care, utilities and consumer staples led, while small-cap equities lagged, reflecting an ongoing tone of caution as investors digest the latest Fed news.

