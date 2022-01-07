U.S. stocks finished the day lower Thursday with energy and financials leading, as the price of oil rises and banks gain from a recent bond-yield surge.
Small capitalization companies outperformed the day after opening lower than large capitalization indexes.
Technology shares came under pressure again and were a drag on the market.
As investors sold risk assets globally, Bitcoin fell and now sits near $43,000.
In commodity markets, crude oil rose $1.58 to $79.43 per barrel.
The spot gold price fell $37 to 1,788.30 per ounce.
Internationally, European and Asian indexes were lower.
Weekly jobless claims came in higher than expected at 207,000 versus an expected 195,000.
Although missing expectations, weekly claims are far lower amid the Omicron variant than they were amid the Alpha and Delta variants, indicating that the latest wave of COVID-19 cases and the new variant are having little impact on the broader labor market.
However, investors will be paying close attention to the nonfarm payrolls report to be released today by the Labor Department following ADP’s promising data.
Economists are generally expecting a 422,000 gain for December, and the report will give the Federal Reserve an indication of the pace and direction of the labor-market recovery.
Ten-year Treasury yields have surged to 1.7 percent in recent days.
Investors are trying to price in evolving data on the labor market, the Federal Reserve monetary policy and the effects of the Omicron variant on economic growth.
Inflation data released before the midyear Fed meeting will provide insight into whether inflationary pressures are peaking and set to ease, or if excess liquidity and persistent labor shortages are set to keep inflation high.
