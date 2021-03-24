The sell-off today intensified into the close, with cyclical and small-cap stocks underperforming, as the Russell 2000 Index dropped almost 3 percent.
News that coronovirus cases have begun to pick up and that renewed lockdowns globally are taking shape are proving o be headwinds for stocks today.
U.S. 10-year bond yields are lower to 1.62 percent. Oil is also lower today, falling below the $60 mark. Falling oil prices and lower yields point to worsening investor sentiment over an economic recovery, with renewed lockdowns likely slowing the recovery effort.
Focus has remained on the global vaccine rollout, which saw a few bums along the road in Europe where the AstraZeneca vaccine was temporarily suspended on blood-clot fears.
Most European countries have since resumed distribution of the vaccine, but increasing case counts and spreading variants have prompted new fears of a possible new wave of cases.
In the United States, vaccine rollouts have continued as states race to beat the spread of any new variant with some states also relaxing restrictions.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will testify to Congress today on the pace of economic recovery.
Powell is likely to take a cautious but optimistic tone during the hearing, as he sees some ways to go before the economy fully recovers.
