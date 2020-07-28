U.S. stocks ended the day higher ahead of another busy week of earning reports.
Senate Republicans were expected to unveil their proposal for the next round of stimulus sometime Monday.
Johnson & Johnson and Moderna separately announced plans to move their coronavirus vaccine to phase 3 testing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115 points.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 837,546,847.
Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $34.10 to $1,931.60 and crud oil rose .32 cents to $41.61 a barrel
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.25 percent, as did the 10-year Treasury yield at .61 percent.
