Chamber Corner - Partnership for Community Action

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Partnership for Community Action to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
The Partnership has been part of the Salida community since 2014, bringing various programs and events to the area as part of its passion for promoting kindness and positivity.
“The Partnership for Community Action is a social enterprise working to bridge the communication gap between leaders, businesses, and the community-at-large,” said Mark Monroe. “We envision a world in which hearts and minds triumph over oppression and exclusion.”
As a social enterprise, the Partnership for Community Action is also more nimble than a non-profit organization, Monroe said, noting that there’s no bureaucracy and no board to run ideas by first.
Arguably the most popular event the partnership hosts is Salida Soup, a micro-grant pot luck that raised nearly $5,000 to help direct-action programs since March when it went fully virtual.
In February, the soup will return to a three-presenter format where participants can watch pre-recorded 5-minute video presentations and vote with their $5 who should receive the money.
The city’s new skate park and ice rink are former recipients, as are the Salida school’s drama team, swim team and band.
Jimmy Sellars also called Bookmarks and Burritos one of their most exciting programs.
“The reboot of the Bookmarks and Burritos program still seeks to encourage school-age kids to investigate important topics like history, volunteerism and mental health,” Monroe said. “The program itself is simple: kids choose a book from the Bookmarks and Burritos display at a participating library; they read and return it, and get a voucher for a free burrito at either MO Burrito in Salida or Pancho’s in Buena Vista.”
The PfCA is also rolling out an opportunity for the community to create their own peer-to-peer meetups, as well as an array of “labs” designed to facilitate the formation of new community-driven programs.
The partnership is also encouraging community members to sign up for free and become a “Partner,” which puts them in the running to win perks and prizes from local businesses throughout the year.
“We have the ability to make changes so we are doing it,” Sellars said. “We want to move forward.”
More information is available at https://www.gopfca.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.