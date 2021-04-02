Triangle Oasis offers farmers market through May

The Triangle Oasis Spring Farmers Market at 8875 CR 150 is open on select Saturdays through May, providing a community gathering place where people can support local vendors, enjoy the outdoors, listen to music and enjoy treats from the market.
The market will continue mid week, during the summer, after the regular farmers markets open downtown.
“This is different from the summer market because it’s right at the farm,” said Max Keller, community organizer. “We’re trying to bring people in to appreciate local food and products and while they’re here they can enjoy seeing alpacas, horses and chickens and enjoy music.”
Markets are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3 and 17 and May 8 and 22.
Local goods and vendors include fresh produce and fresh potted flowers, baked goods, jam, pickled items, herbal tinctures, natural meats and CBD products. There will be special offerings on May 8 for Mothers Day, including fresh flowers.
Live music adds to the atmosphere and Bonnie Culpepper and friends are expected for the next few markets.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor or for more details, follow the Triangle Oasis Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.