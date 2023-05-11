Eye Candy receives Business of the Month for May

Eye Candy, 118 N. F St., was named Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for May in a ceremony held May 5.
Owner Nikki Manes donates money and art pieces to support different projects and entities in the community, including Ark-Valley Humane Society and Friends of Browns Canyon, as well as local schools.
