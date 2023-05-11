Eye Candy receives Business of the Month for May

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce presents Nikki Manes of Eye Candy with the May Business of the Month award May 5 for her support of community endeavors. From left front are Sam Johnson, Kristen Moeller, Manes, Savanna Moorefield, Karin Naccarato and Maureen Schultz. Middle: Dave Morgan, B.A. Dallas and Eva Egbert. Back: Dan Ridenour, Art Gentile and Gary Buchanan.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Eye Candy, 118 N. F St., was named Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for May in a ceremony held May 5. 

Owner Nikki Manes donates money and art pieces to support different projects and entities in the community, including Ark-Valley Humane Society and Friends of Browns Canyon, as well as local schools.

