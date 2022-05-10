Markets continued last week’s sell-off Monday, as investors look to surging inflation and monetary-policy tightening.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 654 points, or 1.99 percent, at 32,245.70.
Technology continues to be the hardest hit sector, with the Nasdaq falling more than 4 percent, while energy, which has held up well this year, was also negative as the price of oil falls.
Bitcoin, which was trading about $40,000 last week, has plunged to around $30,000, a sign that investors are trying to de-risk their portfolios.
U.S. 10-year bonds reached a new post-pandemic high of 3.185 percent, as investors price in future Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The price of crude oil was down $7.44 at 102.33 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $30 to $1,852.80.
On the international front, Asian and European stocks were also lower.
Under the hood of equity markets, there have been wild swings throughout last week and Monday.
Netflix, once seen as an unstoppable force, has fallen nearly 75 percent from its highs, while other work-from-home stocks, like Zoom and DocuSign, have also seen high volatility.
Real estate, which has benefited from lower rates over the last two years, was one of the largest downside movers Monday as rates reach new recent highs.
Investors are nervous about the Fed tightening the screws on the economy too tightly and pushing us into a recession, which is typically associated with higher unemployment and lower corporate profits.
In the view of Edward Jones analysts, a recession is not inevitable, as the country entered the year in a position of relative strength, with consumer spending continuing to be resilient and the unemployment rate continuing to fall.
Although Federal Reserve policy tightening can cause an economic slowdown, Fed officials have indicated they expect to execute a “soft landing” and bring inflation down without causing a recession.
