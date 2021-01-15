Dave Curtis of 50West Productions celebrated membership to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Curtis’ video production business specializes in destination videos and tourism videos including Crested Butte, Gunnison, Salida and Buena Vista.
Curtis also creates promotional videos for companies, businesses and people. He has worked in the concert video industry as well.
With more than 20 years of experience as a camera operator and editor Curtis is experienced in all aspects of video production.
For more information visit 50westproductions.com, email 50westproductions@gmail.com or call 970-209-2034.
