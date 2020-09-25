The city of Salida’s sales tax revenue continued an upward trend in July with the retail trade sector leading the way.
The city’s 3 percent sales tax brought in $784,377 in July, an increase of $58,863, or 8.1 percent, over July 2019.
With the city’s portion of the Chaffee County sales tax up $25,956 to $277,657 over last year (10.3 percent) and the retail marijuana tax up $1,665 to $13,364 (14.2 percent), the city’s total July 2020 tax revenue came to $1,075,398, up $86,484 over July 2019, an increase of 8.7 percent.
The uptick in July reflected the year in general. So far for the year January-July, Salida has brought in a total of $5,595,047 in sales tax revenue, an increase of $536,176, or 10.6 percent, over the same period a year ago.
Across the different industries in Salida, about half are up from last year while the other half are down, based on the city’s 3 percent tax.
Retail trade was up $70,301 in July, bringing in $534,944 to the city.
Manufacturing was up $1,137 to $22,121, and construction was up $2,310 to $9,492.
Accommodation and food services as well as real estate, rental and leasing sectors declined, but less than in previous months.
Food services are down 22 percent for the year, but were only down 9.8 percent in July, bringing in $152,384 in tax revenue.
Real estate, rentals and leasing, meanwhile, were down 22.4 percent in July. The sector brought in $5,289 in sales taxes.
The information sector was also down 11.8 percent in July, bringing in $6,750.
All other industries were up $6,519 to $35,713.
