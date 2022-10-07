Chamber Corner – The Steel Horse Event Venue & Lodging

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new owner Christina Christian of The Steel Horse Event Venue & Lodging, 49130 CR LL56 in Villa Grove, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Steel Horse is a Colorado event destination for multiday rustic weddings, team offsites and retreats.
It is also the flagship location of The Colorado Retreat Company.
Located on 17 acres, 35 minutes south of Salida, the venue features an enclosed barn, a full caterer’s kitchen, a photo booth, indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, a seated ceremony or presentation site with mountain views and overnight accommodations for six to 40 guests among a mix of private guest rooms, RV sites, camping sites and glamping tents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.