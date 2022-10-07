Chamber Corner – The Steel Horse Event Venue & Lodging

Christina Christian, owner of The Steel Horse Event Venue and Lodging in Villa Grove, cuts the red ribbon to mark her membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Karin Naccarato, David Laswell, Christian, Sherry Turner and Gary Buchanan. Back: Wade Harris, Jason Gobin, Sam Johnson, Maureen Schultz, Mark Moore, Kirk Bremer and Rob Simpson.

 

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new owner Christina Christian of The Steel Horse Event Venue & Lodging, 49130 CR LL56 in Villa Grove, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

The Steel Horse is a Colorado event destination for multiday rustic weddings, team offsites and retreats. 

