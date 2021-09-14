U.S. stocks finished lower despite the softer-than-expected inflation data indicating that price gains may be starting to cool, taking some pressure off the Fed.
Government bond yields and market-based inflation expectations declined in response to the data. Financials, energy and industrials performed the worst, while the health care and technology sectors outperformed. International markets were mixed, with the Japanese stocks leading and adding to their recent rally.
The Nikkei closed at a 31-year high after the prime minister’s plan to resign has spurred hope that his successor will increase stimulus spending.
On the commodity space, another Gulf Coast hurricane is helping support oil, with prices holding above $70.
A broad basket of commodities has now recovered all of its August losses and is back at seven-year highs.
All eyes were on the release of the consumer price index Tuesday morning. After a series of upside inflation surprises in recent months, Tuesday’s reading provides some evidence that price gains have likely peaked, even though the yearly increases remain elevated.
Inflation in August rose by 5.3 percent from a year ago, and the core index, which strips out food and energy, rose by 4 percent. On a month-over month basis the consumer price index increased .3 percent from July, the smallest gain in seven months and lower than consensus estimates.
Energy and food prices rose at a fast pace, accounting for much of the inflation increase for the month, but the previous price pressures that were tied to the economic reopening waned, or partly reversed.
Used car prices, airline fares, hotel room rates and motor vehicle insurance all declined.
Today’s data helps ease some of the investor inflation concerns and is consistent with the Fed’s view that the burst in prices will be temporary.
Nevertheless, the Fed remains on track to start pulling back some of its accommodation later this year.
While the sharp price pressures will likely continue to moderate over the coming months, material and labor shortages are likely to persist for the remainder of this year, keeping wage growth and inflation at higher levels than experienced over the past decade.
A survey by the National Federation of Independent Business released today showed that a record half of small businesses indicate they cannot find qualified applicants to fill certain jobs.
At the same time, supply-chain disruptions are proving to be more persistent than initially thought, limiting how fast the economy can normalize. These headwinds, together with a potential slowdown in consumer spending caused by the spread of the COVID-19 variant, could drive some increased volatility in the markets but are likely to prove temporary.
