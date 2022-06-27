Major equity indexes were sharply higher today, snapping a volatile three-week losing streak with markets officially in a bear market.
Consumer sentiment seems to have bottomed, for now, as many of the global growth headwinds have already been priced into equities. The bond market, however, continues to exhibit increased recessionary risks on the horizon.
The 10-year Treasury is slightly higher today at around 3.1 percent.
The price of oil, while higher at $107 today, is far from its recent peak in the $120’s per barrel.
On the international front, European and Asian stocks are also participating in the relief rally and traded higher.
For this relief rally to be sustainable, investors will look to economic data to gauge further rate increases at the Federal Reserve and the path of economic growth. Next week has important data points being released that will help shape investor sentiment.
Consumer confidence, income and consumption all come out next week, shedding light on consumer behavior in the face of increased prices and shortages. Investors will hope not only for some level of resilient consumer confidence, but also for spending levels that would ease inflationary pressures.
Also coming out is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures, which should provide comfort or cause volatility for equities depending on which side of analyst estimates the final number falls on.
Oil prices have moved significantly lower this week after reaching into the $120’s per barrel earlier this month. There are a confluence of factors surrounding the move, but lower demand from softening economic growth projections is likely the biggest factor.
Lower oil prices help to drive economic activity, as transport and travel costs are lowered and consumer demand increases. However, the irony is that as demand increases on lower costs, so does the price of oil, and so there is a balancing act between demand and price.
On the supply side, the president has organized a meeting with CEOs from major oil producing and refining companies and will likely ask for increased production to compensate for short supply globally.
This is also likely dragging oil prices lower, but increased supply is not a guarantee, so further volatility in the price of oil is likely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.