Equity markets finished mixed Wednesday as bank earnings kicked off the first-quarter earnings season.
On the vaccine front, Prizer’s CEO said the company can meet U.S. supply targets ahead of schedule, helping offset yesterday’s negative headlines on the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation for a pause on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
The energy, financials and industrials sectors outperformed, helping the Dow and Russell 2000 stay in the green, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined as technology lagged.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its annual forecast for global oil demand in 2021 based on a more robust economic recovery and solid vaccination trends.
Getting a lift from the news, oil was higher for the third straight season, near $63 a barrel.
The 10-year government bond yield ticked higher to 1.63 percent.
Earnings kicked off Wednesday morning with several banks reporting first-quarter earnings.
Early indications from JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo point to strong bank results, driven by lower loan losses, robust trading and investment banking revenue.
Expectations for a strong profit rebound have helped financial stocks and the equity markets rally but have also set a high bar for companies to clear.
S&P 500 earnings are expected to grow 25 percent in the first quarter, the strongest growth rate since 2018.
Fiscal stimulus and the reopening of the economy, as vaccine momentum accelerates, are poised to translate into healthy revenue growth compared with last year’s levels.
However, there will be increased scrutiny on corporate profitability, with results shedding some light on the impact of input cost pressures and supply constraints.
With no major economic releases today, markets continue to digest yesterday’s inflation data and anticipate March retail sales released tomorrow.
The inflation rate jumped, but considering the muted reaction in both equity and fixed-income markets, that was expected.
The trend in the next couple of months will be that of higher prices, especially given the easy comparisons from last year’s levels when prices collapsed during the lockdowns.
However the Fed has been very clear that it will likely view any price pressures as transitory, and therefore will not change its accommodative stance just based on this year’s inflation readings.
A key driver of higher prices is recovering demand.
Today, retail sales are expected to show a big rebound in consumer spending, driven by the further lifting of restrictions and stimulus checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.