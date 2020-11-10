Chamber names The Alliance Business of the Month

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce honored The Alliance as its November Business of the Month because of all the ways the non-profit organization gives back to the community, according to the chamber.
“It’s cool that The Alliance has been around since the ’80s and is still relevant and doing important work in the community,” said Rachel Holder, the Alliance’s executive director. “I think it’s meaningful that the business community and the chamber partner with non-profits; that helps us be able to provide awareness.”
The Alliance provides advocacy to adult and child victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Chaffee and western Fremont counties.
“Our mission is ending violence in our community and doing that through educational services and social change,” Holder said “We’re trying to prevent violence before it happens.”
One campaign to prevent violence The Alliance launched asks people do just one thing to help, which can be as simple as signing up for The Alliance’s newsletter and staying informed.
“If everybody did one thing and actually engaged in those, we (could) actually solve some of these problems,” Holder said.
The Alliance 24/7 crisis line – 719-539-7347 – recently added a text feature so people can contact them silently, in case they’re with their abuser. The organization’s website, https://alliancechaffee.org/, also has a chat option now for the same reason.
“We found that’s pretty important and I’m very happy we put in the resources,” Holder said.
The Alliance is also piloting a program with local doctors and therapists, providing them information on how to look for signs of abuse and how to connect victims to the organization.
Holder said they hope to do it in a way that’s not going to further traumatize the person. So far the program has focused on medical offices, but Holder said they plan to roll it out to other businesses in the community too.
For more information about The Alliance and ways to get involved log on to https://alliancechaffee.org/.
“We want the community to be involved in a way that makes sense to them,” Holder said. “We want to give people those options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.