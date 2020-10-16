U.S. equities closed lower today, with technology leading the market while health care lagged.
U.S. import prices were up 0.3 percent in September, while the initial unemployment claims showed an unexpected jump of 53,000 for the week ended October 10.
Morgan Stanley’s third-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations on trading strength.
Treasury prices and yields are little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was low, with less than 750 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $4.70 to $1,912.00, and crude oil prices fell $.04 to $41.00 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield changed little at 1.51 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield is also little changed at 0.73 percent.
