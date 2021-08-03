Board-certified family medicine physician Dr. Anna Jones joined Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center medical staff at the Buena Vista Health Center July 30.
Jones will work part-time, seeing patients both by appointment and at the BVHC Walk-In Clinic, where patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Anna Jones aboard at our health center and walk-in clinic in Buena Vista,” Bob Morasko, HRRMC CEO, said in a press release. “Buena Vista is a prevalent area for local families and visitors alike, and we are proud to have an experienced provider who is also a local to the area readily available to our rural community.”
A Buena Vista native, Jones earned her medical degree at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. She completed her residency in family medicine through St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.
Jones has used her medical experience to volunteer in the U.S. and internationally, and when not working, she enjoys trail running, photography and gardening.
To make an appointment with Jones or at the Buena Vista Health Center, call 719-395-9048 or visit hrrmc.com.
