The big overhang for markets today was the U.S. debt ceiling and negotiations between Democrats and Republicans that have shown little progress, weighing on equity markets.
Internationally, European stocks were also lower, as inflation data falls less than expected. Asian shares were also weaker.
Bond yields were steady, with the 10-year yield trading around 3.7 percent.
Investors are paring back their expectations for a quick pivot from the Federal Reserve, as policymakers continue to push back on the narrative and reiterate their calls of higher for longer” rates needed to bring inflation down to the 2 percent target.
Company share repurchases have been strong this year, providing support for the equity markets and signaling confidence from corporate officers.
Even though the banking sector has come under significant pressure in recent months, analysts do not see liquidity drying up meaningfully, and loans made by small banks have increased in five of the last six weeks.
U.K. inflation data showed prices were up 8,.7 percent from a year ago, altshough lower than the prior month, and the fall was less than expected and likely gives the central bank room to raise rates further to tackle inflation.
Food has been a major driver in U.K. inflation, with sugar, eggs and cheese up over 30 percent from a year ago .
Inflation has been a global phenomenon since the end of pandemic-related restrictions, partly due to high fiscal stimulus, in addition to the conflict in Ukraine, and high consumer savings.
China has been the outlier, flirting with deflation even as Chinese authorities have lifted travel restrictions.
Copper has reached a low not seen since November, another indication that Chinese manufacturing has not yet rebounded, and that inflation may not become an issue for the country.
The U.S. is further along in the inflation cycle, according to analysts, than the euro area, after historically aggressive Fed rate hikes that have pushed the rate up to more than 5 percent.
Bank loans in the week ending May 10 by small banks were up $7 billion, while Bank of America has said loans and lease are up 0.1 percent since March 8.
Edward Jones analysts said they think this is a positive sign for the economy and takes some air out of the banking-collapse argument.
The Fed moved quickly to provide small and regional banks with lines of liquidity, which looks to have staved off any contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic.
However, analysts still think tightening lending standards will contribute to slower economic growth.
