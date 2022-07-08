Chamber Corner – Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomes Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing to its membership with a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Karin Naccarato, James Lowell, Maple the dog, Goose the dog, Dan Shore, Corey “Salty” Riggs, Andrew Schumaker, Rob Simpson and Heather Adams. Second row: Cynthia Wolfe, Jesse Dresch, Liz Weiss, Becca Hauser, Madelyne Felsch, Eldon “Moose” Atwood, Laura Atwood, Megan Leesley, Betsy Dittenber and Haley McCoy. Third row: Gary Buchanan, Eric Warner, Joseph Lucero, Mike Baker, Austin Taylor, Bryant Musser, Joey Rovinsky and Yimothy Regan. Back: Andrew Gasser, Rick White, Jason Gobin, Michael Varnum and Sam Johnson.

 

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing, or BETCH, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

The 501 (c)(4) organization functions as a mutual aid society and was created to address housing costs throughout Chaffee County. 

The group’s vision is for people of the community to be able to find housing at an affordable price and to assist people in navigating through the challenges of renting in the community. Currently, their main focus is rental subsidies.

BETCH recently announced the opening of Salida’s first Safe Outdoor Space in partnership with the City of Salida, the Chaffee Housing Authority, Chaffee County Public Health and several other nonprofits. 

The Safe Outdoor Space is a healthy, secure, clean and staffed transformational community. The mission is to create a community-focused, safe location for unhoused workers in town.

With a five-member board of directors, BETCH has a Fundraising Committee and an Affordable Housing Subsidy Grant Committee. 

Currently all officers, directors and committee members live in Salida. 

The three stated objectives of BETCH are to create a community focused on the housing crisis, raise awareness of the housing crisis and generate solution-based conversations with members of the community.  

For more information visit www.betchsalida.org.

