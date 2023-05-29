Equities declined slightly but managed to hold most of yesterday’s rally that pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their highest since August 2022. 

Despite earlier optimism that a debt-ceiling deal could be reached by Sunday, the talks came to a halt midday Friday after Republican negotiators blamed the White House for resisting spending cuts. We expect the debt-ceiling impasse will be resolved, but it may come down to the wire, as it has in recent years. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.