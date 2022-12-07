U.S. equity markets are modestly lower on global growth concerns.
The economic calendar was light Wednesday, but investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve rate announcement next week.
European equities were mixed, but Asian stocks pulled back following weak trade data coming out of China.
China confirmed the easing of testing and quarantine rules in a major step towards reopening, but that move had been widely anticipated by the markets, with Hong Kong equities rallying 32 percent over the past month.
Elsewhere, oil erased its 2022 gains, falling to its lowest since last December. Consistent with the risk-off tone in the markets, the 10-year Treasury yields fell to 3.41 percent.
Recent economic data have stayed resilient, with last week’s job gains highlighting the ongoing support to household incomes from the still-tight labor market.
However, there are some clouds on the horizon, which leading bank executives highlighted yesterday at a financials industry conference, Edward Jones analysts said.
This is also the message from the yield curve, which is now the most inverted since the early 1980s.
Analysts said they think that the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes and sharp rise in borrowing costs will hit the economy with a lag, and ass a result the risk of recession is high.
However, a recession is not a foregone conclusion, and if it happens, it will be a shallow or mild once compared with history.
Household finances are in decent shape compared with prior downturns (less debt and more savings), the banks are in a strong financial position, and any weakness in employment gains should be moderate because of the high number of job openings.
It is also important to remember that the stock market tends to move ahead of the economy by about six months.
The potential for weak growth is well anticipated at this point.
With inflation and the Fed policy being the two most important market drivers this year, it is not surprising that there is some nervousness ahead of the November CPI reading next Tuesday and the Fed’s rate announcement on Wednesday.
After four consecutive 0.75 percent rate hikes, a slowdown to 0.5 percent in December seems the most probably move.
But even though inflation has started to ease, it remains too high for comfort, and officials will want to see several consecutive months of lower readings before considering a pause.
Policymakers could signal a higher peak in rates when they release their projections, but markets are now already pricing in a terminal rate of 5 percent compared with the 4.6 percent “dot plot” projection in September.
Therefore, interest rate expectations might not need to shift further.
As investors and policymakers gradually gain more comfort with the idea that a trend of disinflation is developing, that sentiment can be a catalyst for lower bond yields, an easing in valuation pressures, and the start of a durable recovery.
