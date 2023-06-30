Chamber welcomes The Sugar Plum Fairy

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed The Sugar Plum Fairy as a new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Licensed esthetician Peter Mossman has more than 15 years of hair removal experience and switched from waxing to sugaring because he said he wants what is best for his clients.
The Sugar Plum Fairy specializes in intimate hair removal (Brazilians) and excels at hair removal from face to feet, in a safe and comfortable environment.
The Sugar Plum Fairy also offers dermaplaning for facial hair removal.
Dermaplaning is a safe and effective manual hair removal procedure that also aids in skin rejuvenation and cellular turnover.
A technique used since about 1900 BC, sugaring removes hair from the base of the hair follicle and only attaches to dead skin cells, not live skin cells, and is a natural humectant and disinfectant. It is composed of only natural ingredients.
Sugaring leaves the skin smooth and soft with less irritation and ingrown hairs, Mossman said.
To schedule an appointment or learn more about sugaring, contact Mossman at 719-221-4904 or email thesugarplumfairy71@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.