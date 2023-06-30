Chamber welcomes The Sugar Plum Fairy

Business owner Peter Mossman cuts the ribbon at a ceremony welcoming The Sugar Plum Fairy to the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce membership. Front from right: Hank Martin, Jason Gobin, Kirk Bremer, Peter Mossman, Heather Adams and Sherry Turner; back row: Sam Johnson, Michael Varnum, Dan Rodenour, Harry Payton, Dave Potts and Russ Johnson.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed The Sugar Plum Fairy as a new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Licensed esthetician Peter Mossman has more than 15 years of hair removal experience and switched from waxing to sugaring because he said he wants what is best for his clients.

The Sugar Plum Fairy specializes in intimate hair removal (Brazilians) and excels at hair removal from face to feet, in a safe and comfortable environment.

The Sugar Plum Fairy also offers dermaplaning for facial hair removal.

Dermaplaning is a safe and effective manual hair removal procedure that also aids in skin rejuvenation and cellular turnover.

A technique used since about 1900 BC, sugaring removes hair from the base of the hair follicle and only attaches to dead skin cells, not live skin cells, and is a natural humectant and disinfectant. It is composed of only natural ingredients.

Sugaring leaves the skin smooth and soft with less irritation and ingrown hairs, Mossman said.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about sugaring, contact Mossman at 719-221-4904 or email thesugarplumfairy71@gmail.com.

 

