Chamber welcomes The Sugar Plum Fairy

Business owner Peter Mossman cuts the ribbon at a ceremony welcoming The Sugar Plum Fairy to the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce membership. Front from right: Hank Martin, Jason Gobin, Kirk Bremer, Peter Mossman, Heather Adams and Sherry Turner; back row: Sam Johnson, Michael Varnum, Dan Rodenour, Harry Payton, Dave Potts and Russ Johnson.