Equities finished mixed Wednesday as markets processed the implications of the Georgia Senate runoff elections and reacted to late-day news of violent protests in Washington.
The S&P 500 was on track for another record, but closed well off session highs after protesters stormed the U.S. Capital forcing a lockdown and halting the certification of the presidential election.
The Nasdaq fell 0.6 percent amid concerns over potential regulatory challenges for big tech companies under a Democrat-controlled Congress.
This morning’s release of the ADP payroll report showed private payrolls fell 123,000 in December, highlighting the recent challenges in the economy amid spiking virus cases and renewed lockdowns.
Small-cap stocks led the gains today. Financials outperformed as 10-year yields moved above 1 percent for the first time in nine months, with the steepening yield curve providing a boost to bank stocks.
Meanwhile, oil prices have risen above $50, a level last seen in February, as Saudi Arabia announced an unexpected production cut.
The key driver Wednesday was the potential shift in Congressional power.
Democrats took one additional Senate seat as Raphael Warnock defeated Kelly Loeffler, while votes in the final race between John Ossoff and David Perdue are still being counted.
A Perdue win would produce divided government, while an Ossoff win would shift Congressional control to the Democrats.
Results could come by Wednesday evening, though a narrow margin of victory could be subject to a recount, leaving political uncertainties in the market’s headlights a while longer.
Democratic control in Congress not only raises the prospects of higher corporate tax rates, but also possibly paves the way for larger fiscal-stimulus measures. This view is showing up in today’s moves in small-cap stocks and Treasury yields.
The price of crude oil was up $.43 to $50.36. The spot price of gold was down to $1,919.10. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields are up by 1.03 percent.
