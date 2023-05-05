Markets closed lower Thursday, as concerns around West Coast regional banks, including PacWest and Western Alliance, continue to spark market volatility.
PacWest shares were down more than 30 percent and are down more than 70 percent this year thus far.
Treasury bond yields also moved lower, as investors sought safe-haven assets and as markets have once again started to price in rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, as early as September.
The two-year Treasury yield, which is often considered a proxy for the fed funds rate over time, was down by 0.17 percent to 3.77 percent, well below its recent highs of about 5 percent.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices fell below $70, close to the lows of the year, as concerns around global demand persist.
Crude oil prices are now down nearly 15 percent this year.
PacWest Bancorp continued to come under pressure Thursday, with its stock down more than 70 percent year to date.
The California-based bank announced Wednesday night that it is considering strategic options, including a potential sale, and will seek to maximize shareholder value.
This comes even as PacWest highlighted that it has not experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit outflows and that its cash and liquidity position exceeds its uninsured deposits.
PacWest is among several regional banks coming under pressure this week, including Western Alliance, Zions Corp. and more recently Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank.
The regional banking system broadly has come under pressure as the Federal Reserve has rapidly raised interest rates and diminished the value of bond holdings.
In addition, investor confidence in several of these banks has diminished since the demise of Silicon Valley Bank (which also held a similar West Coast client base) and First Republic Bank.
According to Edward Jones analysts, one of the key implications of the banking turmoil will be a tightening in lending standards, making it more difficult for both consumers and corporations to secure loans.
This may weigh on economic activity, but it also could marginally help ease the outlook on inflationary pressures.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percent, the 10th consecutive increase in its rate hiking cycle, bringing the fed funds rate to 5.25 percent.
While the language in the Fed statement hinted that a pause in interest rates may be likely (removing the statement “some additional policy firming may be appropriate”), Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the notion that rate cuts may be imminent.
He noted that “it would not be appropriate to cut rates” given that inflation remains elevated and may take time to ease back toward the 2 percent target.
Nonetheless, markets continue to price in Fed rate cuts by the September meeting.
Analysts said the Fed will likely pause rate hikes for an extended period to assess both inflation and the economy, particularly given the added uncertainty from the banking turmoil.
Analysts said they would expect the Fed to signal rate cuts if inflation is more meaningfully back toward 2 percent or if the economy has materially weakened, neither of which is in place currently.
