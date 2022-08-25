Equity markets were higher Wednesday following a 3-day losing streak.
Investors are still squarely focused on the path of the Federal Reserve rate hikes with inflation data set to be released later this week.
European and Asian shares have also been volatile as global recession risks rise and OPEC+ teases oil supply cuts.
Treasuries are slightly weaker with the 10-year moving further above 3 percent along with some curve flattening.
The yield curve has been flashing a recession warning signal for some time now.
Oil passed $95 a barrel on expectations of lower supply, but still remain below recent peaks.
The dollar is mixed against a basket of currencies.
Recent comments from OPEC+ have sent oil prices higher as investors start to price in lower supply in an already-constricted market.
The comments come amid an expected renewed Iran nuclear deal that would lift oil embargoes from the energy rich nation.
OPEC+ is trying to avoid price instability, but higher prices have contributed to high inflationary levels globally and elicited a policy tightening response from many central banks.
Higher than pre-pandemic prices seem like they are here to stay in the near-term with the war in Ukraine exacerbating the supply crunch as Europe tries to aggressively move towards renewable energy and reduce its dependence on Russian energy.
The Euro, already seeing weakness in recent months, is moving even lower today.
Many economists believe Europe is on track to go through a recessionary period as winter approaches and the demand for liquid-natural-gas rises amid already-high prices.
Europe is trying to increase the financial cost to Russia for the war in Ukraine, but that has resulted in pain and higher costs for most of Europe as well.
Short oil and gas supplies have led to prices well-above the U.S. and most of the world.
European nations, like Germany, are looking for alternative energy supplies like renewables and nuclear technology to mitigate the shortage in Russian energy.
Analysts expect weakness in the European economy to continue as the war drags on, but a potential deal with Iran could provide some energy supply relief to the continent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.