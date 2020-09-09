U.S. equities ended the day lower for the third straight session.
The technology, energy and financials sectors were hit the hardest while the utilities sector held up better.
Also weighing on markets was an uptick in economic tensions between U.S. and China after President Trump said he plans to end America’s reliance on the country.
GM announced a partnership with Nikola, a new truck company focused on battery-electric and fuel-cell vehicles.
Treasury prices increased as interest rates dipped.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 632 points to 27,501.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,095,995,600.
Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $3.40 to $1,937.70 and crude oil fell $2.89 to $36.88 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.42 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading lower at .68 percent.
