Major indexes closed higher Thursday after a Consumer Price Index reading showed inflationary pressures continuing to trend lower.
The fixed-income market also took the news in a positive light, with Treasury yields falling as prices increased.
The 10-year Treasury yield now hovers around 3.4 percent.
European and Asian shares were also higher on the back of U.S. inflation data.
Inflationary data in France and Germany surprised to the downside recently, providing additional support to equity markets in Europe.
The price of oil was up by more than 1 percent as China continues to relax stringent COVID-19 policies, and slowing inflation gives hope to the narrative around a soft landing, raising forward demand expectations.
Edwards Jones analysts said they think the latest inflation reading is a positive sign that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy and healing supply chains are working to cool price growth and bring inflationary pressures down.
However, the latest CPI reading isn’t likely to cause the Fed to pivot just yet.
Although lower, inflation is still running well above the Fed’s 2 percent and still higher than the Fed’s current target policy rate.
Analysts said they think inflation will have to move significantly lower from this point before the Fed talks up a “pivot” to pausing and, eventually, cutting rates.
Headline CPI rose 6.5 percent year-over-year but fell 0.1 percent from December.
Stripping out food and energy, core inflation rose 5.7 percent from a year ago.
Some of the biggest drives in the softening inflation reading were lower gas and used-car prices, while shelter costs posted another significant gain.
Analysts expect shelter costs to eventually cool, but the housing market has a long lag, and it will take time for falling house prices to make their way into the inflation report.
Thursday’s market moves indicate investor sentiment may be improving, and portfolios could be adding risk after a period of flight-to-safety on inflation and Fed fears.
However, analysts said, “in our opinion, markets have likely already priced in most of the good, rallying in recent days ahead of the inflation reading.”
The big driver for markets will likely continue to be the Fed, global growth prospects and the path of inflation.
Bond yields are falling as investors price in a lower terminal rate in 2023, with investors expecting Fed rates to fall in the back half of this year.
Small-cap stocks, which typically do well in periods of improving investor sentiment and rising growth prospects, are leading the way, up more than 1 percent.
