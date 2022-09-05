Equity markets started the day higher after the jobs data showed signs that the tightness in the labor market is easing, while job gains stayed robust, supporting household incomes. 

However, the gains turned into losses after Russia’s Gazprom announced that its pipeline to Europe can’t reopen as planned on Saturday, as a new technical issue has been discovered. The news exacerbates an already difficult situation that could result to energy rationing and an economic hit to the region in the winter. 

