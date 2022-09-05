Equity markets started the day higher after the jobs data showed signs that the tightness in the labor market is easing, while job gains stayed robust, supporting household incomes.
However, the gains turned into losses after Russia’s Gazprom announced that its pipeline to Europe can’t reopen as planned on Saturday, as a new technical issue has been discovered. The news exacerbates an already difficult situation that could result to energy rationing and an economic hit to the region in the winter.
Energy and materials were the only sectors to finish higher, while growth stocks declined the most.
Government bond yields pulled back, with the 2-year yield declining from a 14-year high.
All eyes were on the August jobs report to gauge the resiliency of the labor market amid slowing economic growth, with investors and the Federal Reserve also looking for signs of easing labor shortages to help on the inflation front.
The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs, slightly exceeding estimates and pushing total payrolls above the pre-pandemic period.
The unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent, but for a good reason, as the participation rate moved higher, meaning that more people were pulled off of the sidelines and rejoined the labor market.
In another sign that labor shortages are easing, hourly earnings rose less than expected, 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, but still up 5.2 percent from last year.
While today’s release likely doesn’t solve the debate about whether the Fed will hike by 0.5 percent or 0.75 percent at its next meeting (the consumer price index reading on September 13 will probably be the determining factor), the data offer some relief that the Fed doesn’t have to ramp up its hawkish stance more than it already has.
The improvement in the imbalance between demand and supply for labor will be an important driver for easing services inflation.
The recent weakness in equities and the growth segments of the market has coincided with the rise in yields across the curve.
The 2-year Treasury yields crossed the 3.50 percent mark yesterday for the first time since 2007, while the 10-year Treasury yield has risen from 2.5 percent in early August to 3.25 percent.
Following today’s jobs report and European growth concerns, the 2-year yield retreated to 3.40 percent and the 10-year to 3.20 percent.
With rate hikes continuing and the shrinkage of the Fed’s balance sheet ramping up in September, the 10-year Treasury yield could once again approach 3.5 percent, the high reached in mid-June. But the upside could be capped by increased worries of a slowdown in growth and moderating inflation, which would allow central banks to pause.
Next week is shortened by the Labor Day holiday and devoid of notable economic releases. The focus will be on Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting, where the central bank is now expected to rase rates by 0.75 percent in the wake of the hotter August euro-area inflation reading.
