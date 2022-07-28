The Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points (0.75 percent) today as expected.
Stocks moved sharply higher after the announcement, with very little surprise in the announcement or press conference.
The Federal Reserve is on a mission to bring inflation down from recent highs to a level closer to its long-term 2 percent target.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell does not believe the U.S. is in a recession, with several components of the economy (such as the labor market) still in healthy shape.
Powell also stated that he still sees a scenario in which inflation falls closer to the long-term target without the economy entering into a recession.
The NASDAQ Index outperformed the Dow and S&P 500 Wednesday, a sign that investors might have been pricing in a more hawkish meeting than what materialized.
The move higher also likely points to investor sentiment that has already bottomed, after falling quickly earlier this year and markets pricing in a recession and an aggressive Federal Reserve.
Analysts said we might not have reached the bottom during this bear market yet, but we think we are closer to the bottom than the top, meaning downside risk from there could be limited.
A plethora of measures are pointing to inflationary levels that have already peaked.
Homebuying activity, builder sentiment, consumer confidence, demand for gasoline, and freight transportation costs have all seen a recent fall as consumers pull back on spending amid higher prices.
The price of oil in July has also been significantly lower than June, so with falling commodity prices and softening consumer demand, analysts think inflation has peaked or is very near to a peak and will moderate throughout the second half of the year.
The rate at which inflation falls will be important and will largely dictate future rate hikes.
Important economic data is still set to be released today and Friday, with many looking to see if we entered a ‘technical’ recession or avoided two quarters in a row with negative gross domestic product growth.
On Friday, various inflationary data points, including the PCE, will give investors a gauge as to the effects of recent Fed rate hikes and their ability to constrain demand enough to bring inflation lower.
Personal income and sentiment data also coming out on Friday will give an in-depth view of the consumer and their willingness to continue spending.
